G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Holdings Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,134 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $17,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,682 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,455,000 after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.69. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. Research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

