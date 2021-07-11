Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,560 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,852,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,028,000 after purchasing an additional 124,841 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,756 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,717,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,285,000 after purchasing an additional 36,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,916,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,451,000 after purchasing an additional 227,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 904.60 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.95.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.