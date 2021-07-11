Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

