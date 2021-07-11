Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $5,665,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,030,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,605,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $10,519,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,090,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTAQU opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.47. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

