Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,355 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $205.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.15. The firm has a market cap of $557.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $198.26 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.30.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

