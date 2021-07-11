Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 22,500 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.10% of CareDx worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of CareDx by 13.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.66.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $915,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,476,187.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,511 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $203,591.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,152.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,885 shares of company stock valued at $15,534,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

