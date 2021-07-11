Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $153.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.69. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $167.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

