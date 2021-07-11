GAMB Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.59 Million (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $9.59 million and approximately $5,833.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00054234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.05 or 0.00868072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00044595 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.