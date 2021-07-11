Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 3,000 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 23,164 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 72.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 18,083 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $55,473.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,073.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGC stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.30. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $578.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 million. Research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGC. Hovde Group cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

