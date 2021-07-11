Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires Shares of 18,342 Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,342 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,284,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Talend by 832.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 78,591 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,831,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Talend by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 73,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TLND shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of Talend stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $145,900.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TLND stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Talend S.A. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

