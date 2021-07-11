Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 1,700 Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.06% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

FTAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

NYSE FTAI opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.40. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.67 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

