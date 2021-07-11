Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $84.65. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

