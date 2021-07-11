Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,000 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $39,387,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in H&R Block by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,886,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 422.68%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

