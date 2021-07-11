GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) vs. Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Critical Contrast

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get GBT Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GBT Technologies and Information Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Information Services Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Information Services Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. Given Information Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than GBT Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GBT Technologies and Information Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBT Technologies $180,000.00 42.42 -$18.00 million N/A N/A Information Services Group $249.13 million 1.16 $2.76 million $0.17 35.29

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.9% of Information Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Information Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

GBT Technologies has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Services Group has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GBT Technologies and Information Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBT Technologies N/A N/A -530.35% Information Services Group 2.99% 12.94% 5.33%

Summary

Information Services Group beats GBT Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GBT Technologies Company Profile

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. Its technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. The company also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company also provides ISG Digital, a client solution platform that helps clients developing technology, transformation, sourcing, and digital solutions; and ISG Enterprise, a client solution platform that helps clients manage change and optimize operations in areas comprising finance, human resource, and Procure2Pay. In addition, it offers ISG GovernX, a software platform, which provides insights from market and performance data, and automates the management of third-party supplier relationships that comprise contract and project lifecycles, and risk management. The company serves private sector clients operating in the manufacturing, banking and financial services, insurance, health sciences, energy and utilities, and consumer services industries; and public sector clients, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for GBT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.