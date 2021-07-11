General Atlantic LLC Takes Position in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)

General Atlantic LLC bought a new stake in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 264,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,000. Adagene makes up approximately 0.1% of General Atlantic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at about $7,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADAG. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Adagene in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Shares of ADAG traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 36,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,923. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46. Adagene Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

