Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Trading 7.8% Higher

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) shares traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.56. 2,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 274,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.13.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative net margin of 666.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTH. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Genetron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

