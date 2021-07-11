Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Trading 7.8% Higher

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) shares traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.56. 2,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 274,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.13.
Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative net margin of 666.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.
Genetron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTH)
Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.
Recommended Story: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.