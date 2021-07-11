Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 576,359 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 658.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Li Auto worth $16,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 518.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. decreased their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

LI stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. On average, analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

