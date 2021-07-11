Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $16,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2,194.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $77.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

