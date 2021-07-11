Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,978 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 46,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of First Foundation worth $15,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,692,000 after purchasing an additional 260,361 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,768 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 168,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

First Foundation stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%. As a group, analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

