Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $15,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Franchise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

FRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Franchise Group stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41. Franchise Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. Franchise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,427,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

