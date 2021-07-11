Geode Capital Management LLC Has $16.72 Million Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,378 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $16,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

PTGX stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $47.34.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.