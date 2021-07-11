Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,811,858 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $15,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADT opened at $10.64 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

