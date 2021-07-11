Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $4.69 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total value of $1,116,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $667.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $577.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.69 and a 12 month high of $669.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 85.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

