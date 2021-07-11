Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,977,000 after purchasing an additional 116,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,214,000 after purchasing an additional 584,039 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Palomar in the first quarter worth about $68,207,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 155.8% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 564,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 1.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 713,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $43,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $196,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,059. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLMR. Barclays upgraded Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.52 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

