Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 2.07% of Sigilon Therapeutics worth $14,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,921,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,045,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,578,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SGTX stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sigilon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

In other Sigilon Therapeutics news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at $20,222,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.