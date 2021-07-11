Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 889,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,313 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 1.55% of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 81.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 652,300 shares in the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $540,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 650.0% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 3.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 795,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSPR stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.63. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

VSPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

