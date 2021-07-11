Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 2,595 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 371,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.61% of GeoPark worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in GeoPark by 383.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,089,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after buying an additional 863,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $199,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $1,301,000. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GeoPark by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 112,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $12.19 on Friday. GeoPark Limited has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.39%.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

