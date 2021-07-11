Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Holdings Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,878 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.