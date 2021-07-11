Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 110.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 21.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.