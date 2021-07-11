Glencore’s (GLNCY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GLNCY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Glencore from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $8.82 on Friday. Glencore has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

