Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 39,237 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.06.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 503.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,873,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,270,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.