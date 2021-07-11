Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shot up 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.71. 143,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 42,282,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSAT. B. Riley started coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of -0.05.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

