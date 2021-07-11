GoByte (GBX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $423.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, GoByte has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $406,365.88 and $423.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000064 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

