GoChain (GO) One Day Volume Tops $761,831.00

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $22.15 million and $761,831.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoChain has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GoChain

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,139,221,905 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,346,913 coins. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

