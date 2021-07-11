Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives $16.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

