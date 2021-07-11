Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 226,145 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,208,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,145 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $50,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 261.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 75.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 182,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 78,348 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 282,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,508,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,663,000 after purchasing an additional 578,881 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 149.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.58 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.