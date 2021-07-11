Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 259,411 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,272,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 259,411 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $54,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -95.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.21.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

