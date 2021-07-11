Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 31,882 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $56,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,715,000 after buying an additional 69,393 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 448.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $64.65 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $64.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.66.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

