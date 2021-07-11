Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 6,977 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,445,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $48,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,743,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,547,000 after purchasing an additional 697,191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,919,000 after purchasing an additional 827,318 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,546 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,337,000 after purchasing an additional 232,265 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $41.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

