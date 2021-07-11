Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,412 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.99% of Fox Factory worth $52,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 2,013.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,390,000 after purchasing an additional 499,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after purchasing an additional 191,349 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,571,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $157.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.95 and a 52 week high of $166.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

