Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $55.39 Million Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,325,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,013 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Ovintiv worth $55,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OVV opened at $30.55 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 3.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Tudor Pickering raised Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.26.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

