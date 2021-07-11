Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 47,499 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 370,163 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 47,499 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $51,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $116.17 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.89.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock worth $1,528,685 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

