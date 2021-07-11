Graeme Pitkethly Acquires 3 Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 3 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,326 ($56.52) per share, for a total transaction of £129.78 ($169.56).

Graeme Pitkethly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Graeme Pitkethly bought 3 shares of Unilever stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,219 ($55.12) per share, for a total transaction of £126.57 ($165.36).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,295 ($56.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £112.14 billion and a PE ratio of 23.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,275.63. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a GBX 37.10 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 0.89%.

ULVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,524.17 ($59.11).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

