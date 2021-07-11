Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.15

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$86.15 and last traded at C$85.88, with a volume of 24833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$85.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRT.UN. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.56.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$81.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.