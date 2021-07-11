Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $332.39 Million

Brokerages forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will report sales of $332.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $308.00 million and the highest is $356.78 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $232.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Harry Brandler purchased 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRBK stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $22.47. 250,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,779. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.13.

Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

