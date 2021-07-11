GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.08. GreenSky reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in GreenSky by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

