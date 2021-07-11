Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-10.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.45. Group 1 Automotive also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $10.200-$10.700 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.60.

NYSE GPI opened at $173.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $63.72 and a 52-week high of $175.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

