Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $41.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $627,000. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

