Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,925 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $31.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1617 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

