Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,507 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in FireEye by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,252 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in FireEye by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FireEye by 24.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FireEye by 4.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of FireEye by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,844 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FEYE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74. FireEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.11.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

